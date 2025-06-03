Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1934 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cheyenne N. Carroll, 23, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Danielle E. Corona, 35, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Andrew W. Elliott, 45, of 360 Buxton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ronald L. Gordon, 46, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 1510 W. Clark St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 1510 W. Clark St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Isreal L. Howard, 51, of 1581 Cora St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Maurice L. Lester, 40, of 1014 Pine St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 30, of 601 S. York St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Najee Moore, 24, of 100 Sturgeon St., guilty.

Leslie H. Workman, 41, of 440 W. High St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Celestino T. Zet, 23, of 1105 S. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.