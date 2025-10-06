Roger R. Lehwald, 58, of Union, hit skip, guilty, continued, assured clear distance, guilty, continued, hit skip, dismissed - prosecutor request, assured clear distance, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher L. Oliver, 20, of 1032 Sherman Ave., stopping after accident, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Taylor R. Raskay, 31, of 720 W. Harding Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon D. Ward, 30, of 1170 Gonder St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Jamison S. Watts, 19, of New Paris, theft, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.

Gregory D. Willis, 57, of 908 Dibert Ave., obstructing official business, no contest, guilty, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is ISP, driving under suspension - operator’s license forfeiture, no contest, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail suspended on condition compliance with all orders, ISP probation, driver license required, guilty.

Brandon L. Wilson, 34, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Ann M. Douglass, 33, of South Charleston, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 20 days of jail, 4 days credit for time served, costs within 6 months.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 23, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Miranda Lunsford, 18, of 214 Greenmont Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Nikki M. Mader, 50, of Troy, driving under suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 3 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $300.

Jajuana L. Portman, 46, of 1815 Kentucky Ave., child endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide/complete McKinley Hall, costs due within 1 year, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Joseph Roberts, 50, of 155 Meadow Lane, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Hernadez J. Soto, 43, of 858 E. McCreight Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, fined $250, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Brandon D. Allen, 40, of 1157 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, consecutive time, must serve 10 days consecutive to 25TRC08089, fined $715, OVI, dismissed, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.

Antonio J. Arguello, 31, of Chicago, IL, fugitive, dismissed.

David L. Barrett Jr., 42, of South Vienna, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Samuel Doyle, 31, of 29 E. 3rd St., resisting arrest, guilty, 85 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $100, disorderly conduct, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kemarr J. B. Jones, 36, of 625 Knickerbocker Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, to serve 3 days jail, fined $400, stop sign, dismissed, open container, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Kemarr J.B. Jones, 36, of 625 Knickerbocker Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed.

Thomas F. L. Lewis, 26, of 2735 Merritt St., obstructing official business, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Brian W. Newman, 20, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., 12 point suspended, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Limary Nunez, 34, of 108 S. Hubert Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Gage Rager, 20, of 432 W. Pleasant St., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Ashley N. Schoenfeld, 33, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Sky Crabtree, 22, of 114 W. Auburn Ave., complicity, continued, complicity, dismissed.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 60, of 310 N. Race St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michele L. Flynn, 62, of 1030 Sherman Ave., theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Jason Greider, 50, of Union, kidnapping, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, bond amended to “or”.

Joshua C. Marano, 23, of 430 Light St., strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Gudiel Perez, 23, of 508 S. Hubert Ave., OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension term without fee, suspended sentence condition include payment fine and costs by review, fined $565.

Alissa L. Wills, 24, of 126 Seever St., driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, guilty, 100 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 14 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail suspended for compliance with all orders, defendant to work toward obtaining a license, insurance and employment, no cost for probation, review for license Dec. 26, 2026, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, speed/conditions;acd, dismissed.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 30, assault, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

William Odom, 41, of Dayton, driving under suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 6 months/pride eligible, fined $250.

Monica F. Sheets, 42, of 1105 E. John St., Apt. E, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin T. Ulliman, 35, of Dayton, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $50, no seat belt, dismissed.

Briana Crosley, 22, of 1750 Baker Road, Lot 15, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Ferryman, 51, of 1924 Michigan Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Robert R. Miller, 56, of 900 N. Belmont, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kelvin M. Muncy, 34, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rafael Villanueva, 42, of Hamilton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Gabrielle Bryant, 27, of Warren, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 10 days, report 11/3/25, group probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, ignition interlock required, vehicle immobilized for 90 days, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $715, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, open container, dismissed, red light, dismissed.