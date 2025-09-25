Anita Gilliam, 68, of 3968 Covington Drive, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact with victim aside from eviction proceeding, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynthia L. Harris, 59, of 843 Southfield Ave., Dr. without valid license, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, no seat belt, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynthia L. Harris, 59, of 843 Southfield Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Meijer, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Darbi M. Hernandez, 27, of 303 Ludlow Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $150, failure to control, guilty, assessed costs $35.

Clayton L. Phillips, 34, of Columbus, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachary W. Scott, 33, of 2250 Ballentine Pike, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of Beavercreek, tampering coin machine, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, tampering coin machine, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Alexandria Chambers, 29, of 114 Walnut St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Amariah R. Darst, 29, of 115 N. Greenmount Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains.

Allen L. Frock, 61, of 239 N. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Melissa L. Harris, 49, of South Charleston, falsification, dismissed.

Vince Putman, 41, of 662 Scott St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered.

Gavin M. Sallot, 24, of 227 Kinnane, speed, guilty, fined $35.

Stephen L. Snyder, 39, of 815 E. Rose St., disrupting public service, continued, bond remains.

Deanne Bost, 52, of 4247 Willowbrook Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Larry Jackson, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 908, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darrien N. Carter, 33, of 1020 Clifton Ave., theft, dismissed.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Joseph Jackson III, 44, of 215 Rosewood Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Jykeera N. Jones, 28, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jay A. Mail, 19, of 1536 Regent, complicity amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on payment of fine and costs by review date, fined $165.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 31, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed.

Robert E. Rainwater, 54, of 1369 Darwin Ave., discharging firearms, dismissed.