Shawn Nickels, 46, of 145 W. Grand Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

Edie J. Quillen, 48, of 700 E. Mccreight Ave. #205, no bond, guilty.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Grayden N. Shaffner, 19, of 861 N. Burnett Road, viol. protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, release written, bond $5,000.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 40, of 511 S. Hubert Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Andrew W. Elliott, 45, of 360 Buxton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kellen Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

William J. Freeman, 42, of 970 Gothic St., request for bail, dismissed.

Christine Fulwiler, 28, of Fairborn, fugitive, dismissed.

William Hayes, 40, of 1912 Charles St., fugitive, dismissed.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 35, of 1538 W. Clark St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Miranda D. Lunsford, 18, of 214 S. Greenmont Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jasmine D. Mapp, 35, of 416 Rice St., OVI, dismissed, no brake lights, guilty, fine and costs due within 1 month, fined $25.

Robert Minnick, 42, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy A. Monroe, 18, of Dayton, theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, continued, offenses/underage persons, dismissed.

Adrian Ortiz, 40, of New Carlisle, public indecency, guilty, 30 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 4months.

Jacob D. Park, 23, of 757 Grandview Drive, child endangering, dismissed.

Jacob D. Park, 23, of 757 Grandview Drive, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Herminio M. Peres, 45, of 1120 E. John St., Apt. 40, hit skip, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, improper passing, guilty, fined $50.

Ciro A. Gonzalez, 24, of 229 Clark St., operate without valid operator license, continued, public defender appointed.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 30, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Wilson A. Ramirez, 26, of Dayton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew Zimmerman, 40, fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Maurice J. Long, 29, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ralph T. Salyers, 66, of 1555 Sunset, violate/protection order, guilty, 15 days of jail with 13 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, continue no contact with victim, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $50, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Michael T. Sibole, 34, of 1619 East St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Brandon S. Smith, 40, of 1020 W. Mulberry St., stopping after accident, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture amended to drive without valid license, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $350, driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Clyde P. Burk, 41, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Schneider Sagesse, 34, of 752 N. Burnett Road, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued, no contact.

Holly A. Shaw, 36, of 3666 Crabill Road, Apt. 8, domestic violence, dismissed.

