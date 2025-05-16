D’Arcy E. Carter, 26, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Cupertino Diaz, 23, of 947 Oak St., falsification, innocent, continued, bond changed to OR, release written, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciro A. Gonzalez, 28, of 320 S. Greenmount Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Ciro A. Gonzalez, 28, of 320 S. Greenmount Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 519, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeorge P. Rodriguez, 36, of Elkridge, MD, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days in jail, suspend 6 months of law abiding, fine and costs in 30 days, assessed costs $250.

Jeffrey K. Stevens, 27, of 2742 Conowood Drive, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 45, of 2507 Hilldale Road, telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Elijah Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro Ave., possess dangerous ordnance, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson, strangulation, continued, bond remains.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson St., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains.

Uriel O. Diaz, 19, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cody R. Harmison, 29, of 40 W. State St., strangulation, continued, bond remains, domestic violence, continued, bond remains.

Robert A. Minnick, 41, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., assault, continued, bond remains.

Brittany E. Vance, 37, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $100.

Derius Durosier, 35, of 215 The Post Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Colten D. Carmin, 22, of South Vienna, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fined $365, marked lanes, dismissed.

Elgin D.J. Channels, 33, of 1053 Imperial Blvd., OVI, continued, full time and attention, dismissed.

Dana S. Cosey, 65, of 501 Linden Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail suspended on condition no offenses for 1 year.

Travis C. Ford, 55, of 1915 N. Belmont Ave., violate/protection order, guilty, 150 days of jail with 148 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, probation of 1 year with 21CRB01943, fined $365.

Steven Stacy, 47, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Kaylie Stjohn, 20, of 1725 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

John A. Wallace, 44, of De Graff, hit skip, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $195, backing/starting, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100.