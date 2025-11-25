Kellen M. P. Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Egdy Garcia, 27, of 1420 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond $5,000, open container/vehicle, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Keosha M. Goodwin, 24, of 338 W. Liberty St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of 450 Highview Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Denise S. Keys, 58, of 1775 Fox Ridge Drive, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Jeremy Kimball, 50, of Portsmouth, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Seth Marks, 25, of 3437 Rebert Pike, wildlife violation, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Rebecca Presley, 26, of Manchester, theft, innocent, continued, court appointed counsel, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of 1616 Charles St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of Dayton, ride bicycle on sidewalk, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kevin D. M. Shaw, 33, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot 248, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, guilty.

Ryan J. Sparks, 40, of 2133 Woodside Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield, guilty, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 1107 Selma Road, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew Welliver, 33, of 648 E. Southern Ave., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Matthew M. Welliver, 33, of 648 E. Southern Ave., probation violation warrant returned from Springfield, guilty, bond $2,500, probation violation warrant returned from Springfield, guilty, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Matthew M. Welliver, 33, of 648 E. Southern Ave., probation violation warrant returned from Springfield, guilty, bond $2,500.

Christina L. Wilson, 49, of Xenia, theft, innocent, dismissed, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.