Ronald A. Crowe, 36, of 1509 Villa Road, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Michael R. Efferin, 64, of Dayton, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Teaya N. Hasty, 43, of Hubert Heights, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Johnnell L. Johnson, 41, of 929 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Thomas J. Marshall, 64, of 5765 Prairie Road, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Steven W. Oty, 47, of 1843 N. Belmont Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, credit for time served, assessed costs $50.

Angel A. Pedroza, 31, of Easton, PA, fugitive, continued, bond changed to “no bond”, to be transported, speed for conditions, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Cases called Wednesday, March 18 included:

Maxine L. Booth, 55, of Pitchin, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road.

Ashlyn N. Castle, 25, of 3300 Glouster St., 12 point suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty.

Brook A. Davidson, 36, of Cardington, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Hammons, 33, of 1928 Erie Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Johnnell L. Johnson, 41, of 1867 Quincy Road, strangulation, continued, bond amended $75000 community service.

Joshua D. Suttles, 42, of 1031 Buckeye St., weapons under disability, continued, bond remains $30,000 community service/10%, firearms in motor vehicle, continued.

Delilah A. Ash, 40, of Mount Gilead, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohl’s.

Kyra D. Hunley, 29, of 128 Englewood Road, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James A. Abushaala, 58, of 1817 Norwood Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with 315 N. Burnett Road.

Allen Alexander, 35, of Fredericktown, request for bail, continued, bond set $10,000 community service, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Johnnell L. Johnson, 41, of 1867 Quincy Road, strangulation, continued, bond amended $75000 community service.

Eric R. Little, 53, of 1732 W. Washington St., driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to drive without valid license, guilty, no seat belt, guilty, fined $30.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 718 S. Lowrey Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Rose J. Wells, 30, of 2007 S. Limestone St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer.