Saulo Garcia, 36, of 1804 Mound St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Saulo R. Garcia, 36, of 1802 Mound St., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.

Mefiboset Gonzalez, 29, of 1802 Mound St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Nichole Heid, 47, of 122 E. Madison Ave., fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Cynyen Howard, 40, of Urbana, request for bail, continued, bond $5,500.

Cynyen Howard, 40, of Urbana, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

William C. Hutchinson, 43, of 1308 Wittenberg Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $7,500.

Jason P. Jones, 49, of Dayton, robbery, continued, no contact with Home Depot, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Alyssa K. Kazenbach, 27, of Hamilton, tampering with evidence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Eric K. Leinasars Jr., 20, of 1505 W. Main St., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, must provide address prior to any release, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Paul R. Lewis, 31, of 38 E. Perrin Ave., ride bicycle on sidewalk, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Gelin C. Pierre, 25, of 211 Rosewood Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, waive attorney required PT and waive of time.

Derrika L. Reid, 48, of Dayton, complicity, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Donald Silvers, 40, of 416 N. Florence St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Donald R. Silvers III, 40, of 1723 Farlow St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Fredrick Stokes, 51, of Marysville, fugitive, dismissed.

Elijah D. Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro, murder, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500,000.

Tryquan M. Threats, 21, of 729 Rice St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.