Joel Lopez, 29, of Springfield, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, consuming/motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Vicente Lopez, 39, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Luis E. Marin, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, innocent, continued.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR Bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Troy L. Morris Jr., 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, declined public defender, NAPT, no contact, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

William W. Rice, 30, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Bradley A. Strawsburg, 68, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, no bond, to be evaluated for competency, disrupting public service, continued, no bond, to be evaluated for competency.

Lisa A. Tilton, 68, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued.

Amber P. Yeager, 39, of Springfield, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin A. Bowshier, 47, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, no contact, violate/protection order, continued.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, bond reduced $1500 c/s/10%.

Chad M. Ackerman, 45, of Springfield, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

William A. Hayes, 40, of Springfield, robbery, continued, bond remains $7500 c/s, criminal damaging, continued, domestic violence, continued, bond remains 1500 c/s/10%.

John McDonald, 61, of Springfield, unlawful restraint, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Denis Pompilus, 45, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, tinted glass, continued.

Azimov S. Wilt, 31, of Cincinnati, DUS, continued.

Christine E. Daniels, 55, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, speed, continued.

Matthew L. Dufner, 36, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of Springfield, operating w/o valid OL, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, illegal plates, bench warrant ordered.

Nyoka L. Fenwick, 68, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley A. Hughes, 40, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Tyrone Kelley, 61, of Springfield, making false alarms, continued.

Allissa E. Lanum, 21, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, pd appt, bond remains $5000 c/s/10%, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, failure to control, continued.

Jose Lopez, 28, of Springfield, drive w/out valid license, continued, unauthorized plates, continued, fail to register, continued, display of license plates, continued.

Latisha M. McCormick, 36, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued.

Mark Melton, 59, of Springfield, felonious assault, continued.

Xavier Romero, 25, of Griffith, IN, DUS, continued, speed, continued.

William H. Royce, 20, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 47, of Springfield, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must have MH & SA assessment and follow up, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation.