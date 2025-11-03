Terry L. Hesson Jr., 54, of 2225 Selma Road, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher T. Perkins, 51, of 276 S. Belmont Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jamarian K. Portman, 19, of 2407 Brookdale Drive, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Prakash Sapkota, 26, of Fairborn, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kathryn E. Walsh, 32, of Tremont City, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Shelton M. Watkins, 61, of 820 W. North St., theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, bond $2,500.

Danny R. Worthington, 44, of Dayton, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Ilan C. Battle Sr., 37, of 427 W. Southern, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christianityh E. Carmichael, 18, of 926 Sunset Ave. G, burglary, continued, bond remains.

Ashlyn N. Castle, 25, of 3300 Glouster St., 12 point suspended, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley A. Chaneyllen, 37, of 601 S. York St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ezequiel L. Collado, 24, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information information, bench warrant ordered.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Dylan S. Adams, 30, of Fairborn, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, group supervision, fined $450, speed, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Denzell L. Murry, 29, of Chicago, IL, physical control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shelton Ream, 23, of 3258 Erter, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.