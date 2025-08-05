Miller W. Crawford, 61, of 1010 Olive St., drive without valid license, guilty, 200 hours of community service within 6 months, costs due within 6 months, speed, dismissed.

Bessie N. Daugherty, 44, of 518 Reams Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 43, of 421 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued, unlawful restitution, innocent, continued, assault, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Dartayvius Grimes, 28, of 726 Eastmoore Drive, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $20,000.

Konner Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clermont St., public defender appointed, guilty.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, no bond pending probation violation hearing, guilty.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont Ave., public defender appointed, guilty.

Robert Mccormick III, 38, of 1470 W. Pleasant St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Robert Mccormick III, 38, of 709 Old Mill Road, criminal damaging, guilty, continued, no bond pending disposition, waived public defender.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 519, warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $7,500.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 48, of 1543 Noel Drive, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Aaron Ortiz, 40, of New Carlisle, public indecency, continued, bond $2,500.

Aria L. Pace, 19, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicole Padgett, 45, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 44 days of jail with 40 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, suspended jail on condition no new offenses and payment of fine and costs by 8/4/26. release from jail today, fine/costs due Aug. 4, 2026, assessed costs $375.

Kelly Porter, 40, of 383 E. Leffel Lane Room 246, request for bail, continued, refused public defender, no bond pending transfer.

Wilson A. Ramirez, 26, of Dayton, weapons under disability, continued, bond $10,000.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 117 N. Florence St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Shawn W. Ream, 47, of 2342 Xenia Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph W. Roberts, 50, of 155 Meadow Lane, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Seek, 38, of 7324 Stonerun Place, fugitive, dismissed.

Matthew Smith, 36, of 2929 Cavin Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Marques A. Thomas, 19, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joseph Turner, 19, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyfani N. Wallen, 39, of Urbana, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.