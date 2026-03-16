Juan Chavarria, 26, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DNQ, bond changed to OR, OVI/breath, continued, operating w/o valid OL, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Rachquel S. King, 32, of Springfield, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Tamarra L.S. Lewis, 28, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Ryan D. Long, 52, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, bond remains, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to or.

Darletta Myers, 31, of Springfield, DUS, continued.

Tyler J. Rhodes, 29, of Springfield, DUS, continued, operating w/o valid OL, continued.

Jerry A. Ault, 42, of Springfield, OVI/urine test, bench warrant ordered.

Amanda J. Decker, 47, of Springfield, drive w/out valid license, continued.

Andre L. Enoch, 28, of Springfield, DUS, continued, failure to control, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued.

Jerry W. Exon Sr. 60, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, theft, continued.

Chad S. Gibson, 44, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Kevin Johnson, 50, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued.

Layni S. Lenox, 19, of Fairborn, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Dakota L. Manning, 28, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Garrett E. Paff, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, right of way public vehicle, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Clayton L. Phillips, 35, of Columbus, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued.

Jordan T. Powell, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, speed, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Steven R. Randall II, 48, of Springfield, OVI, continued, reckless operation, continued.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of Springfield, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Ryan, 43, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, failure to control, continued.

Tabitha Stilgess, 43, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Riston M. Turner, 21, of Springfield, OVI, continued, fail control/attention, continued.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 35, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Robert M. Hackler, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Elijah M. Harewood, 23, of Columbus, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Sergio E. Listo, 26, of West Chester, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $75.

Christopher S. Lykins, 56, of Urbana, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Connie Montgomery, 58, of Springfield, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, mental health treatment, fined $50, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lindsey C. Stockdale Jr., 59, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, two lights, continued.

Simon A. Tritschler, 68, of Springfield, stopping after accident, dismissed.

Kenyatta L. Winbush, 34, of Springfield, OVI, continued, tail lights, continued, tinted glass, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.