Paul J. Frankewicz, 58, of Jacksonville, FL, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, bond $100, theft, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public indecency, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, continued, public indecency, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, of 1415 Mound St., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, bond $5,000.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, breaking and entering, continued, bond $5,000.

Michael Murray, 38, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Michael Murray, 38, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul M. Pence, 57, of 531 York St., bench warrant serve defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Brandy M. Simcox, 37, of 657 W. Jefferson St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Fatherson Bissainthe, 30, of 529 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Christopher Breland, 40, of Columbus, criminal mischief, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months law abiding, restitution 170 within 6 months, disorderly conduct, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 6 months law abiding, restitution $550 within 6 months, fined $100, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Christopher Breland, 40, of Columbus, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 176 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, defendant to have mental health eval,uation menacing, guilty, unknown sentence.

Jessica N. Comer, 36, of 433 W. Possum Road, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ryan N. Foster, 37, of 420 York St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Noah S. Healy, 22, of 103 Brent Drive E., Apt. F, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Zakyla M. Mcmahon, 23, of 23 W. McCreight, Lower Rear, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Benjamin T. Ulliman, 34, of Dayton, hit skip, dismissed.

James Dearwester, 46, of Zanesfield, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond” transport to Logan County.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, no contact.

Kevin M. Nangle Jr., 43, of 474 E. Northern Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Jordin Speakes, 22, of Dayton, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Elgin D.J. Channels, 33, of 1053 Imperial Blvd., OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, follow all, recommended treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due no less than 30 days before the end of probation, bureau motor vehicle shall give credit to the defendant, for the reinstatement fee he paid on administrative license suspension reinstatement, fined $445.

Erick Norvilus, 32, of 1766 Delaware Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Tylenae N. Williams, 18, of 417 Willard Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Jennifer M. Willoughby, 39, of Lima, falsification amended to fail to disclose personal information, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $110, obstructing official business, dismissed, seat belt, passenger, dismissed.

Adrian M. Yates, 21, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, dismissed.