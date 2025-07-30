Daniel Cupps, 36, of 8201 Penny Pike, operate without valid operator license, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Daniel L. Cupps, 36, of 4043 Springfield Xenia Road, probation violation warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.

Craig A. Hall, 37, of 524 S. Belmont Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, fail to signal left turn, bench warrant ordered.

Rodney T. Lee, 37, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lopez Leyvard, 24, of 1011 Summer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin D. M. Shaw, 32, of 1030 Thrasher St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000, guilty.

James R. Sprinkle, 41, of 2730 Hilldale Road, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $25,000.

James S. Richard, 41, of 2730 Hilldale Road, guilty.

Alan E. Stamper, 58, of 1336 Beverly Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Robert T. Adams, 43, of 356 E. Northern Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Brown, 31, of 951 Avondale Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Denis Duge, 50, of 123 Walter St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua S. Elsner, 42, of Fletcher, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Robert Farmer, 42, of Sidney, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, muffler, dismissed.

Christopher L. Harris, 62, of 718 Kenton St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa L. Harris, 48, of South Charleston, falsification, continued, pretrial review form.

Alf Henry, 19, of 1503 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kevin J. Johnson Jr., 50, of 654 W. Jefferson St., driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Pedro D. Juarez, 42, of Dayton, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Maurice J. Long, 29, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wesley R. Lowe, 23, of 714 Summer St., failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob D. Park, 22, of 757 Grandview Drive, child endangering, continued, pretrial review form.

David S. Reynolds, 58, of 43 Hickory Drive, violate/protection order, continued, pretrial review form.

David S. Reynold, 58, of 43 Hickory Drive, menacing by stalking, continued, pretrial review form, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, pretrial review form.

Theodore Ruhe, 24, of 1257 E. Kenwood Ave., strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Heather A. Stultz, 45, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Orlando M. Willis, 46, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Clyde P. Burk, 41, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Clyde P. Burk, 41, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jolimar C. Cruz, 25, of Grove Port, strangulation, dismissed.

Aaron Dudgeon, 26, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of 611 W. Columbia St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of 1802 W. Norwood Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, telephone harassment, continued, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, no bond.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 30, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Arianna Parks, 24, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Paul T. Swearingen, 47, of Urbana, rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Isaac M. Banks, 18, of 1360 Woodward Ave., felonious. assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tracey Callison, 56, of 170 Lawnview Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sean P. R. Kelley, 21, of 1948 Wilkes Drive, Apt. L, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Janice L. Marbury, 24, of Dayton, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Christian R. Whittenee, 29, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, theft, bench warrant ordered.