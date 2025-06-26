Traci L. Havens, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Paul D. Hoefer, 50, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bicycle light required, bench warrant ordered, bond $100, ride bike/use right side, bench warrant ordered.

Isreal L. Howard, 51, of 1581 Cora St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Sean A. Mail, 19, of 1536 Regent Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King.

Charles W. Potter, 58, of 2245 Ontario Ave., make false allegation of, innocent, continued, public defender appt’d, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis Ward, 31, of Huber Heights, fishing without license, no contest, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no wildlife violations 1 year, pay fine/costs within 2 months, assessed costs $75.

Shauna M. Washburn, 44, of Dayton, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

James P. Doyle, 41, of 2416 Balsam Drive, ride bicycle on sidewalk, dismissed.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, of 2323 Irwin, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jillisiah Leffel, 18, of 2200 Beatrice St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, declined public defender.

Markas S. Young, 37, of 235 S. Greenmount, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered.

Mark A. Carroll Sr., 42, of 1923 Lagonda Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, consecutive time, credit for time served, jail consecutive with 24TRC9356, credit for any time served and balance suspended, suspended on successful completion of ISP, fined $100.

Kevin D. Crowley, 42, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Chaz D. Huffman, 37, of 915 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Larry Jackson, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 908, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jaynae T. Soles, 26, of Dayton, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Ishmael A. Akrim, 34, of 716 Rogers Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 179 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and follow, all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension remains, to be on scram monitor for 30 days at his cost, if PO believes scram should continue, will be, court pay thereafter. fine/costs to be paid no, less than 30 days before end of probation, fined $340, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Donita Y. Johnson, 36, of 206 Rosewood Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Brittany Lunsford, 31, of London, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fine/costs due Sept. 2, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., need not appear if no new offense andpaid in full, jail suspended on condition no new offenses, fined $185.

Nasir L. Mcmanamay, 20, of 643 Villa Road, Apt. F, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.