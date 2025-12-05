Irene A. Brown, 49, of Springfield, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Shyane R. Knisley, 31, of Springfield, breaking and entering, continued.

Briana F. Marquez, 21, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, pd appt, assault, continued.

Devon M. Miller, 29, receiving stolen property, continued.

Nicholas R. Neal, 18, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, continued.

Josue Alexis, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Christopher D. Bailey, 48, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Jack Cole, 39, of Fairborn, assault, continued, obstructing justice, continued.

Brandon M. Derksen, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Alyson M. Dixon, 26, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Cara L. Graham, 33, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Kochman Harris II, 48, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, fined $50.

Patrick C. Judge, 57, of Conneaut, OH, hit skip, continued, FTY from private drive, continued.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Bessie L. Levalley, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, state OVI, continued, f/pay reinstatement fee, continued, stop sign, continued.

George McGee, 62, of Springfield, fail/file sales tax ret., guilty, fined $100.

Devon M. Miller, 29, misuse of credit card, continued, criminal trespass, continued, breaking and entering, continued, receiving stolen property, continued, theft, continued, vehicle trespass, continued, theft, continued, vehicle trespass, continued.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Desarae M. Smith, 27, assault, continued, felonious assault/weapon, continued, attempt, continued.

William J. Stephson, 45, of Springfield, DUS - OL forfeiture, continued, expired tag or sticker, continued.

Danielle P. Waller, 33, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

Stephanie Cameron, 60, of Springfield, FTSAA, continued, failure to control, continued.

Troy Davis, 49, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, marked lanes, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Soledad M. Fitzwater, 68, of Springfield, OVI/urine, continued.

Christopher P. Karaganies, 33, of Galloway, OH, watercraft DUI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS terminated w/o fee, fined $300.

Shalynn A. Kidd, 19, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, speed for conditions, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Chelsea L. Kitt, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Olivia M. Neal, 32, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Xavier Romero, 25, of Griffith, IN, DUS, continued, speed, continued.

Yuri A. Salguero, 36, of Stafford, VA, physical control, guilty, fined $500.

Prakash Sapkota, 26, of Fairborn, drug paraphernalia offenense, continued.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

Benjamin H. Shimer, 20, of Myrtle Beach AFB, SC, OVI reduced to DUI - under age comsumption, guilty, ALS remains in effect, fined $200, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Shelton M. Watkins, 61, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

James F. Waugh, 31, of Springfield, 12 point susp, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, display of license plates, continued, stop sign, continued.

Neikitia M. White, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Kennedy S. Woods, 27, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, endangering children, continued.

Cases called Thursday, Dec. 4, included:

Mayra G. Alvarado, 28, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OR Bond, driver license required, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Christopher D. Bailey, 48, of Springfield, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued.

Jamie L. Call, 31, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 39, of Dayton, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, criminal damaging, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Adrian R. Chilton Jr., 34, of Springfield, fugitive, continued.

William A. Green, 42, of Springfield, flee/elude, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, FTY/red light, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Victor Guzman, 22, of Columbus, hunt/fish w/o permission, innocent, continued, pd appt, OR Bond, wildlife violation, innocent, continued, hunt w/o license, innocent, continued, deer/wild turkey permit, innocent, continued.

Troy A. Hartman, 48, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

Jason W. Lipiec, 44, of Medway, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Alfredo P. Roblero, 33, of Springfield, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operating w/o valid OL, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Brayden M. Wallace, 20, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Darius Williams, 27, of Springfield, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, turn and stop signal, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, child restraint, continued.