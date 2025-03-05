Benjamin R. Danon, 36, of Tipp City, counterfeiting, continued, public defender, bond $7,500.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of Degraff, counterfeiting, innocent, continued, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 28, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., theft, continued, public defender, no contact with Marshall’s, bond $2,500.

Kevin R. Wilkerson, 49, of Trotwood, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender, released on own recognizance bond, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, windshield/no sign/window, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Michelle L. Adams, 46, of Dayton, physical control, continued, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Matthew R. Beilharz, 32, of Medway, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Steven R. Eberlein, 44, of Chicago, IL, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Allianna F. Morris, 19, of 202 Belleaire Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Kyle Savage, 34, of 315 Burnett Road, Apt. 308, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan White Jr., 25, of 2821 Hillside Ave., OVI, continued, improper backing, dismissed.

Kenneth L. Bailum, 57, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Kenneth L. Bailum, 57, of 1401 Lamar Drive, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Sanchez T. Banks, 34, of 1867 Quincy Drive, weapons under disability, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Tavion W. Brooks, 27, of 344 Roeswood Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender declined, no contact.

Daniel A. Bussard, 42, of 1126 S. Belmont, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeffrey R. Caldwell, 31, of 1949 Russell Ave., theft, dismissed.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 39, of 504 E. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, public defender appointed, assault, continued, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed.

Dominick P. Fenwick, 20, of 1037 Middle St., theft, continued, criminal damaging, continued, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christian P. Fetters, 28, of 202 Belleaire Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyson J. Hahn, 36, of 2318 Irwin Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Arthur W. Johnson, 50, of 411 Dayton Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brandy Lambert, 24, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, dismissed.

Draco T. Mccormick, 25, of 1319 1/2 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Colton Phillips, 22, of Medway, strangulation, dismissed.

Oliver A. Reed, 43, of Mechanicsburg, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason L. Richards, 41, of 1880 Quincy Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $300, failure to control, dismissed.

Timothy G. Rigel, 54, of South Vienna, assault amended to negligent assault, guilty, 50 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250.

William B. Wise, 55, of 380 1/2 E. Main St., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Charles Alexander, 50, of 2365 W. First St. Lot 8, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., 19, of 453 Selma Road, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 37, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamesley P. Louis, 34, of 2950 N. Limestone St., strangulation, dismissed.

Cynthia L. Malone, 49, of 1319 1/2 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Brian S. Sparks, 37, of 3031 Hillside Ave., harassment w/bodily subs., continued, public defender appointed.