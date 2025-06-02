Dejah Q.C. Andrews, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, assault, innocent, continued.

Craig E. Bondurant, 48, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued.

Watson F. Bradley III, 40, of Dayton, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Dontesz L. Brandon, 28, of Springfield, assault, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, pay by 12/21/25 as condition of suspended sentence, assessed costs $200.

Stephanie Brewer, 39, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, transport to Preble County.

Kenneth L. Coles, 22, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, continued.

Cynthia L. Cox, 67, of Springfield, robbery, innocent, continued.

Mackenzie B. Fenwick, 23, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Luther P.P. Hanshaw, 56, of Springfield, BW served deft jailed, guilty.

Erasto Hernandez, 26, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Quintez J. Hubert, 35, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 34, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victims or Nite Owl Tavern, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued.

Dillon R. Justice, 32, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Jamie D. McCoy, 48, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Chase A. Nelson, 20, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, continued.

Jacob D. Park, 22, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, continued, display of license plates, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jessica L. Payne, 43, of New Carlisle, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, declined public defender, OR Bond.

Cynthia L. Perkins, 50, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, NAPT, fail to register, innocent, continued.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sharod K. White, 42, of Converse, Texas, OVI, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued.

Billie J. Woods, 61, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond posted 5/29/25 forfeited, bond $5,000, OVI/refusal, innocent, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, innocent, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Richard L. Arnold Sr., 41, of Springfield, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, discharge firearms, continued.

Monte N. Belle, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Danielle M. Boicourt, 36, of Dayton, burglary, continued, bond amended to $1000 c/s/10%.

Misty D. Debusk, 42, of New Carlisle, assault, continued.

Danielle Deel, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of Springfield, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, abduction, continued, abduction, continued, intimidation, continued.

Kerry L. Hill II, 40, of At Large, assault, continued.

Leonel F. Jarquin, 42, of Indianapolis, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Robert R. Keller, 65, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, backing/starting, continued, OVI, continued, speed, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Erick D. Mauro, 25, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Kelly A. Moore, 34, of Urbana, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, DUS OVI suspension, continued, speed, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Justin Morris, 24, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Jeremy T. Palmer, 46, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Sean P. Shaw, 30, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

William E. Stroder, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr., 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Chadwick M. Beachler, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Juvon D. Campbell, 32, of Dayton, theft, continued.

Mark A. Carroll Sr., 42, of Springfield, DUS, continued.

Destany Colwell, 18, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jorge Hernandez, 43, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, D.I.P program complete, no other offenses until review, fined $400.

Tiffany N. Homer, 37, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Tyler J. Hughes, 29, of Springfield, menacing by stalking, continued.

Tylon B. Lawson, 21, of Springfield, FTSSA, continued, public defender appointed, DUS- OL forfeiture, continued, improper passing (right), continued, expired tag or sticker, continued.

Darren Maiolo, 52, of Springfield, request for bail, continued.

Raymond J. Martin, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Malika L. Monroe, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Christopher J. Reynolds, 25, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, 12 point susp, continued, fail obey traffic device, continued.

Joshua L. Salmons, 35, of Greenfield, Ohio, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, DUI .04 commercial, continued, no MC endorsement, continued.

Lucas C. Vanover, 28, of Toledo, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Sharod K. White, 42, of Converse, Texas, OVI, continued, speed, continued.

Omar S. Ali, 44, assault, continued.

Darrien N. Carter, 32, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Ameer S. Coran, 24, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, deft taken to jail to serve sentence, f/c to be paid by review date/deft not indigent, fined $250.

Dustin M. Fent, 40, of Springfield, receiving stolen property, continued.

Afelix A. Fisher, 67, of Springfield, theft reduced to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is ISP/costs of probation waived.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of Springfield, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, abduction, continued, abduction, continued, intimidation, continued.

Jeffrey Johnson, 63, of Columbus, OVI, continued, one way, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Tyler D. Johnson, 19, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Machele L. Kraus, 22, of Springfield, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, disorderly conduct, continued, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, FTY/red light, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Andrew C. Morgan, 31, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, continued, one way, continued, speed, continued.

Salvador G. Prado, 43, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, may attend 3 day program in lieu of jail report, ALS remains in effect, timely payment of f/c condition of susp sentence, fined $370.

Allan D.E. Riggins III, 27, of Springfield, disrupting public service, continued, strangulation, continued.

Roger A. Spencer, 51, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Roblero A. Ventura, 24, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, tinted glass, continued.

Harry L. Whited, 57, of Springfield, falsification, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Christina L. Wilson, 49, of Xenia, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.