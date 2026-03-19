Allen Alexander, 35, of Fredericktown, request for bail, continued, bond set $10,000 community service, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Allen R. Alexander Jr., 35, of Fredericktown, weapons under disability, continued, bond $20,000.

Delilah A. Ash, 40, of Mount Gilead, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohl’s.

Maxine L. Booth, 55, of Pitchin, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road.

Brook A. Davidson, 36, of Cardington, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Jacob Hammons, 33, of 1928 Erie Ave., criminaltrespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Christopher Persinger, 37, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, no contact, bond $2,500.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 718 S. Lowrey Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Rose J. Wells, 30, of 2007 S. Limestone St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer.

Rose J. Wells, 30, of 2007 S. Limestone St., driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $200, speed, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Cases called Tuesday, March 17 included:

Jeffrey Cameron, 30, of 655 Scott St., strangulation, continued, bond remains $50,000 community service.

Angela M. Gulinello, 45, of 1034 W. North St., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 28 days of jail, 28 days credit for time served, costs to be paid within 4 months.

Tonica A. Mckinney, 44, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Christy J. Spencer, 47, of 808 S. Center St., theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, fine and costs to be paid within 1 year, fined $150.

Cole A. J. Worley, 32, of 1336 Midland Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, parking on highway, dismissed.

Tommie L. Butler, 57, of Miamisburg, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due April 21, 2026, fined $50.

Jeffrey Cameron, 30, of 655 Scott St., strangulation, continued, bond remains $50,000 community service.

Derek M. Holmes, 36, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Janay B. Murphy, 32, of 334 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 24, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fined $100.

Charles Wiley, 37, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension, guilty, fined $100.