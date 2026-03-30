Jennifer M. Papadakis, 42, of Cedarville, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, credit for time served, fine and costs within 3 months, defendant to attend driver’s intervention program, law abide 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $400.

Thomas J. Robey, 22, of 112 N. Kensington Place, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by 04/26/2026, fined $200.

Christian R. Whitt, 29, of 1350 Vester Ave. #230, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shane Checinski, 33, request for bail, dismissed.

Reko I. Cochran, 33, of 1275 S. Plum #306, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Demartaz A. Cox, 27, of 302 E. High St., receiving stolen property, continued, bond amended to “OR”.

Antonio M. Depriest, 26, of 1437 N. Belmont Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jesus D. Diaz, 41, of 211 Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kim A. Roe, 37, of Wooster, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kim A. Roe Jr., 37, of Wooster, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, prohibition/use freeway, bench warrant ordered.

Jazmynn T. Sisomphone, 20, of Columbus, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Terry W. Stockman, 68, of 1311 Beverly St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Paula R. Bainbridge, 52, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on compliance with all terms, comply with terms of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid 30 days before end of probation, fined $565.

Stephanie R. Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Demartaz A. Cox, 27, of 302 E. High St., receiving stolen property, continued, bond amended to “OR”.

Ronald A. Crowe, 36, of 220 E. Cassilly St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Francisco S. Raymundo, 20, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremy S. Rutherford, 49, of 2354 Irwin Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation/follow all rules, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $200, speed, dismissed.

Cases called Friday, March 27 included:

Stacie L. Bush, 24, of 823 Highview Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Timothy Dunn, 27, of 823 E. Cecil St., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact.

John T. Jones Jr., 34, of 2728 Dorothy Lane, fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Daniel Mays, 22, of 3217 Tecumseh Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Dontrae M. Sparks, 27, of 1301 Kenwood Ave., domestic violence, guilty, guilty, 25 days of jail with 24 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition no new violations in 1 year, fine/costs due may 26, 2026, assessed costs $400.

Charles D. Wiley, 37, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Daniel L. Crim, 38, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 223, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $1500 community service.

Craig A. Scott, 52, of 835 W. Liberty St., failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, improper passing (right), bench warrant ordered.

Rachel C. Ward, 41, violate/protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 48 days suspended, 42 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, fine and costs due by 9/29/2026, fined $100.

Dewayne Ames, 23, of 1508 Clifton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel L. Crim, 38, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 223, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $1500 community service.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, continued, bond remains $750 community service/10%.

Samuel H. Douglas, 39, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, continued, bond remains $750 community service/10%.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Russell R. Fenwick, 44, of 1037 Middle St., theft, continued, bond amended to “OR”.

Jason A. Risner, 42, of 500 Weber Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $355, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Riston M. Turner, 21, of 3698 Rebert Pike, OVI, dismissed, fail control/attention, dismissed.