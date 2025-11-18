Kristofor K. Cavinsyle, 41, of Xenia, railroad device vandalism, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Chelsea K. Cochran, 36, of 1835 W. High St., seat belt, guilty, guilty.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of 909 Emery St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of 909 Embry St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jair L. Hall, 25, of 1127 Garfield Ave. #E, criminal damaging, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, arson, continued, bond $10,000.

Tabitha Stilgess, 42, of 909 Emery St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Calvin L. White, 58, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, arraignment entry, released on own recognizance bond, fail to signal left turn, innocent, continued, arraignment entry, released on own recognizance bond.