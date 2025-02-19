Gabreihale R. Bray, 32, of 969 Lagonda Ave., probation violation denied, guilty.

Tyerrick Campbell, 32, of Trotwood, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 30, of 1524 Kenton St., bench warrant served defendat jailed, guilty.

Brandon K. Denny, 38, of New Lebanon, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address prior to release, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, continued, open container/vehicle, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Robert L. Huffman, 32, of 535 E. Southern Ave., fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, bond $12,000.

Colton Phillips, 22, of Medway, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Hunter M. Powell, 21, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $50,000.

Steven R. Steiner, 46, of 2042 Hillside Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended 2 years law abiding, assessed costs $250.

Kelsey J. Stewart, 29, of 1233 Cedarview Drive W, violate protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.