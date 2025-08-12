Roger L. Clarkston II, 40, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, review in 30days, bond $500.

Dylan J.L. Craft, 22, of Englewood, OH, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Uriel O. Diaz, 20, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, tail lights, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Ann M. Douglass, 33, of South Charleston, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued.

Daniel Eldridge, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Brittany J. Eubanks, 37, of Urbana, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Scott R. Eubanks, 45, of Springfield, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Timothy V. Finke, 41, of Cincinnati, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Charles G. Fox II, 37, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

William J. Freeman, 42, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Brian K. Fugate, 42, of Springfield, assault, guilty, continued.

Christine Fulwiler, 28, of Fairborn, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Anastacio A. Gonzalez, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500, assault, continued.

William Hayes, 40, of Springfield, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation, bicycle light required, innocent, continued, OR Bond, OVI, innocent, continued, windshield, innocent, continued.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Ronel Jadys Junior, 41, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Sharon Jones, 47, of Tipp City, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jessica L. Kettlehake, 33, of Springfield, theft, guilty, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, fine/costs due Dec. 9, shall not appear if paid in full, assessed costs $195.

David Kidd, 55, of Springfield, abduction, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Loretta L. Lapaix, 57, of Springfield, BW ret’d from SPD, guilty, OR Bond.

Amber E. Lowry, 39, of Bloomingburg, OH, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Alex M. Matthews, 30, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to drive on right, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Aaron Miller, 35, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jacob Nelson, 32, of Springfield, unauthorized plates, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, speed, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued, failure to reinstate license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, obstruct official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Zia Z. Posey, 24, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, pd appt.

Allyson M. Riggs, 18, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Ralph T. Salyers, 66, of Springfield, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued.

Melissa L. Sims, 37, of Dayton, violate/protection order, continued.

William J. Stephson, 45, of Springfield, DUS, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victims, refused public defender, bond $5,000, child endangering, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 34, criminal trespass, continued.

Dawn E. Whitacre, 52, of Springfield, BW served deft jailed, guilty, OR Bond.

David M. White II, 35, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains, bond $2,500, unauthorized plates, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, turn and stop signal, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Rozenna T.D. Williams, 30, of Springfield, no OL, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, stop sign, innocent, continued.