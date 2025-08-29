Erick Gonzalez, 24, of 767 E. Southern Ave., OVI, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Erik Gonzalez, 24, of 767 E. Southern Ave., no operator’s license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Kayla M. Harrop, 33, of 3945 Rocky Point Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Josh Lewis, 22, of Piqua, theft, innocent, dismissed.

Anthony M. Moore, 46, of 22 N. Douglas St., fugitive, innocent, continued, refused extradition, bond $25,000.

Satnam Singh, 35, of 1111 Selma Road, fugitive, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, does not wish to waive extradition, bond $250,000.

Christopher L. Smith, 26, of Dayton, viol. protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bennie Thompson Jr., 38, of 307 S. Plum St., driving under suspension, no contest, guilty, fine/costs due March 10, 2026, assessed costs $295.

Bennie Thompson Jr., 38, of 307 S. Plum, drive without valid license, no contest, guilty, fine/costs due March 10, 2026, assessed costs $195, no seat belt, no contest, not guilty.

Bennie Thompson Jr., 38, of 307 S. Plum St., drive without valid license, no contest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on condition of payment and no new, assessed costs $365, fail to register, guilty, assessed costs $100, no seat belt, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Vikki Hockett, 43, of 512 East Rose St., patient neglect, continued, public defender appointed.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, no contact.

Arthur L Scroggins, 24, of 3892 New Carlisle Pike, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Paul R. Kasten, 68, of 2721 Share St., assault, continued, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - prosecutor request, bond changed to “or”.

Mitchell Lauchard, 43, of 209 N. Fostoria Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Danielle P. Waller, 32, of 22 E. Madison Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Alvin Williams, 31, of 528 S. Hubert St., obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail, fined $100.

Dachelle Cade, 33, of 1812 Woodward, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Patrick E. Francois, 33, of Columbus, make false allegation of, continued, public defender appointed.

Jykeera N. Jones, 28, of 1314 Delta Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Paul R. Kasten, 68, of 2721 Share St., assault, continued, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - prosecutor request, bond changed to “OR”.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 24, of 3892 New Carlisle Pike, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.