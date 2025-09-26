Leah M. Holmes, 57, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon Knipp, 40, of Dayton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Alexis Powell, 28, of 2960 E. Leffel Lane, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be on Meijer property, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron L. Baker, 53, of 965 James St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Patrick R. Foley, 37, of 234 Parkwood Ave., theft, dismissed.

Anthony D. Sparkes, 36, of Columbus, disrupting public service, continued, bond remains, possession of drugs, continued, bond remains.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of 613 Gruen Drive, theft, continued, bond changed, theft, continued, bond changed to OR.

Branden L. White, 23, of 358 Raffensperger Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew D. Adams, 49, of 305 Dorchester Drive, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Lemara Cochran, 34, of 1931 Jordan Drive, assault, dismissed.

Jayonna Gatewood, 20, of South Vienna, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Dennis J. Kee, 62, of 2010 Sweetbriar Lane, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information information, dismissed, OVI, continued, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, squeal/peel/exhaust noise, dismissed.

David P. Moon, 45, of 4469 Phoenix Drive, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dominque Rudolph, 45, of 102 Race St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Dominque S. Rudolph, 45, of 102 S. Race St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Jordany Saint, 22, of 17 W. McCreight Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains in effect, deft to attend 3 day driver’s intervention program condition of suspended sentence, pay costs by review date.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, continued, criminal trespass, dismissed.