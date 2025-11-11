Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of 767 Sherman Ave., assault, continued, has private attorney, bond $2,500.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of 720 Kenton St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Katelynn B. Hale, 26, of 1815 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond, to be transported to Franklin County.

Kyra D. Hunley, 29, of 128 Englewood Road, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $2,500.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Patrick M. Kessler, 35, of London, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Terry Mitchell, 65, of 337 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 214, public defender appointed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Anthony E. Parker, 42, of 525 E. Home Road, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Mark T. Pearson, 56, of 277 Catherine St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Courtney M. Reisinger, 26, of 1618 Cypress St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Araldo Renald, 25, of 1437 S. Limestone St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 46, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Robert J. Thompson, 57, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.