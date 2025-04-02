Jamie Call, 30, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 38, of 948 Sunset Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis Gilbert, 51, of Mail To Mental Health, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with Springfield Occupational Health, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Felisha Lafranco, 43, of 137 S. Western Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart N. Bechtle Ave., waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time.

Benjamin R. Locke, 40, of Lancaster, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with Jimmy T’s other than to get phone, waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time, released on own recognizance bond.

Cole T. Sowards, 36, of 1211 Tibbetts Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued.

Jasmine Sparks, 30, of Fairborn, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time, seat belt driver, innocent, continued, tail light, innocent, continued.

Kevin M. Wright, 37, of 621 Lawnview Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Harold T. Collins III, 34, of 825 E. Cecil St., weapons under disability, dismissed, tamper with evidence, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Patrick Dyer, 68, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Marshea A. January, 23, of 1756 Edwards Ave., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Gerald L. Lunsford Jr., 20, of 856 Stonecrossing Lane, Apt. B, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Heather L. Penwell, 39, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 314, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bridget Stevens, 48, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kevin Sumner, 24, of 1302 Grant St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Crystal G. Williams, 44, of 1527 W. Jefferson, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 40 hours community service within 6 months, 1 year law abiding.

Jaheim W. Almon, 23, of 908 W. Perrin Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses, fines and costs to be paid by review date, fined $350, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Darren B. Maiolo, 51, of 1457 Catherine Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 44, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 107, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 25 hours community service, costs due within 3 months.

Archie P. Perkins III, 28, of 1006 Robin Road, domestic violence, guilty, 25 days of jail, 25 days credit for time served.

Courtney Self, 34, of 2816 S. York St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of 709 N. Florence St., no operator’s license, dismissed, expired tag or sticker, dismissed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 36, of 510 E. Madison Ave., assault, dismissed.

Karina Lopez, 23, of 351 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Larry J. Nott, 49, of New Carlisle, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 24, of 1257 Kenwood Ave., vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael A. Sigmon, 19, of 109 E. Cassilly St., vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Margaret Worthington, 38, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael W, Wroblewski, 60, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 6, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.