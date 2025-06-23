Joseph A. Insley, 39, of 800 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, of 1415 Mound St., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Ziiatdin Muzafarov, 29, of Dayton, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, of 405 N. Florence St., rape, continued, bond $500,000.

Jamie M. Senter, 34, of 507 E. Grand Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shelbie M. Curl, 29, of Urbana, driver license required, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, improper left turn, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $100.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 44, of South Charleston, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan M. Fisher, 31, of 4523 Ballentine Pike, assault, dismissed.

Steven C. Stacey, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $100 community service/10%, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $500 community service/10%, criminal trespass, continued, public indecency, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, continued, public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Kwanza Stevens, 41, of 901 Superior Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.