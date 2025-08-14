Dale Gohl Jr., 51, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

George I. Habash, 54, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued.

Chassity Harvell, 33, of Dayton, abduction, continued, no contact w/victims, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, abduction, continued, abduction, continued, assault, innocent, continued, no contact w/victims, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued.

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of Urbana, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Vicki Hockett, 43, of Springfield, patient neglect, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Keyla A. Lenoir, 37, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Gaige L. Ohlinger, 24, of Springfield, headlight violation, innocent, continued, OR Bond, FTSSA, innocent, continued, reckless/street, highway, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Travis E. Richards, 24, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500, assault, continued, child endangering, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500, assault, continued.

John Robinson, 20, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Raymond Scott, 27, assault, continued, bond $5,000.

Raymond J. Sparks, 46, of Springfield, making false alarm, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Elijah D. Thomas, 22, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 34, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

James Trollinger, 48, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Cory E. Wilber, 29, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, tail lights, innocent, continued.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of Springfield, child endangering, continued.

Roger Clemans, 26, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Mikeena Fitzgerald, 44, of Cleveland, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

Syncere J. Harris Sr., 24, of Springfield, f/pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Daqwan D. Johnson, 33, of Springfield, menacing by stalking, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Richard L. Levalley, 59, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, 12 point susp, continued, speed, continued.

Josh Lewis, 22, of Piqua, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Katalynia L.R. Murphy, 19, of Fairborn, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

William Odom, 41, of Dayton, DUS, continued.

Vince Putman, 41, of Springfield, DUS, continued, fictitious plates, continued.

Jesse L. Reed, 40, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact w/victim, DNQ for pd, domestic violence, continued.

James K. Stevenson, 42, of Fairborn, DUS OVI suspension reduced to DUS, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, consecutive time, consecutive to all other jail sentences prev. ordered, 3yr law abide, f/c due w/in 3 months, fined $250.

James Williams, 55, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, bond remains, aggravated menacing, continued, bond changed to or, aggravated menacing, continued.

Shahnice L. Williams, 31, of Huber Heights, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Amber S. Ater, 31, of Columbus, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Ian M. Cooke, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Sky Crabtree, 22, of Springfield, complicity, continued.

Melissa A. Greer, 52, of Springfield, drive w/out valid license, continued, speed, continued.

Jeremy L. Henderson, 35, of Enon, traffic control device, guilty, pay restitution and f/c during review period, fined $10.

Robert E. Meeker, 40, of Dayton, hit skip, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Norman C. Parks, 63, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued, DUS, continued, marked lanes, continued

Jowyn J. Self, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued.

Zerrya D. Owens, 18, of Springfield, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, may perform c/s if unable to pay by review date, fined $40.

Jennifer S. Ratliff, 43, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 200 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of DL suspension, ISP probation - follow all rules, ALS terminated w/out fee, restricted plates required, vehicle forfeited to OSP, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $1040.

Mark T. Ricketts, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Dawn M. Schnitzler, 47, of Springfield, theft, continued.