Qui’Shaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 204, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, guilty.

Quishaun D. Hill, 23, of 1400 Troy Road Lot 204, theft, continued, did not qualify public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Quishaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 204, domestic violence, continued, did not qualify public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, did not qualify public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Derek W. Howard, 35, of Medway, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Rachael L. Howard, 26, of 201 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Racheal L. Howard, 26, of 201 E. Madison Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Howard M. Isley, 58, of 1611 Portage Path, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 35, of New Carlisle, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher N. W. Kimble, 47, of 1105 W. High St., no bond, guilty, dismissed.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., telephone harassment, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal mischief, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact, bond $2,500, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Stephanie F. Sparks, 44, of 1129 W. High St., theft, continued, public defender appt, no contact, bond $1,000.

Kevin L. Stewart, 39, of 1255 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, assault, continued, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, ride bicycle on sidewalk, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Sharrice Thompson, 49, of 1570 Cora St., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.