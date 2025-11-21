Carol L. Blain, 68, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, DNQ/NAPT.

Timothy A. Cochran, 29, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, no contact w/Kohl’s, DUS, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, operating w/o valid OL, innocent, continued, improper left turn, innocent, continued.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Guillermo M. Diaz, 41, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Jason B. Frock, 42, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Robert J. Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle, corrupting w/drugs, continued, public defender appointed, bond $3,500.

Javonte M. Reeder, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Tracey B. Rodgers, 54, of Springfield, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Steven C. Stacey, 48, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Alan M. Aiple, 42, of Springfield, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains $5000 c/s, possession of criminal tools, continued.

Stacey Lockwood, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, display lighted lights, continued.

Meranda Sharp, 33, of Springfield, OVI, continued, improper right turn, continued.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Charmilande Anorisca, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of Springfield, DUS, continued, operate w/o proof FRA/insurance, continued.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 60, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Nehemiah Harrison, 18, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissia A. Henline, 55, of Fairborn, OVI, continued.

Nicholus A. Henry, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Shilyn Lannom, 26, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Chasmind D. Miller, 46, of Springfield, kindled fires prohibited, continued.

Alexander M. Parsons, 20, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Jaynae T. Soles, 26, of Dayton, criminal damaging, continued.

Tabitha Stilgess, 42, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued.

Rozenna T. Williams, 30, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of Springfield, assault, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyree A. Andrews, 28, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Kristofor K. Cavins, 41, of Xenia, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains $2500 c/s, possession of criminal tools, continued.

Shawnda L. Cochran, 36, of South Charleston, theft, continued.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of Springfield, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Michael Fox, 37, of Lewisburg, DUS, continued.

Cynthia L. Harris, 59, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Beautifull M. Henderson, 20, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, failure to control, continued.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrew D. Melms, 52, of Springfield, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond reduced to $5000 c/s, possession of criminal tools, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Deantae B. Paris, 19, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Heather L. Penwell, 39, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, menacing, continued.

Derrick D. Phillips, 36, of Springfield, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, ALS terminated w/out fee, fined $65.

Mouade Rochdi, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, arson, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $10,000 c/s.

Jared D. Searcy, 44, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, continued.

Christopher L. Silvers, 47, of Springfield, complicity, continued, bond amended to “OR”, possession of criminal tools, continued.