Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Julio Cruz, 31, of 227 Yellow Springs, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, obstruct official business, bench warrant ordered.

Julio Cruz, 31, of 227 Yellow Springs St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, open container, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Kellen Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciro A. Gonzalez, 24, of 229 Clark St., operate without valid operator license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Krugh, 35, of 2421 Tavenner Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, dismissed, dismissed, dismissed.

Miranda D. Lunsford, 18, of 214 S. Greenmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 30, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Kyle C. Wells, 39, of Skt 03 Bike Path, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Matthew Zimmerman, 40, fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Jason A. Greider, 50, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

David L. Jones, 52, of 440 W. High St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Alisa K. Spencer, 60, of 700 E. McCreight, Apt. 214, making false alarms, continued, public defender appointed.

Craig Gilbreath, 51, of 1929 Patrick Drive, request for bail, dismissed.

Mitchell Harvey, 38, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Sunny Parsons, 43, of 1912 Charles St., request for bail, dismissed.