Tavion W. Brooks, 27, of 344 Roeswood Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender declined, no contact.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 39, of 504 E. Southern Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appt’d, bond $10,000.

Mandy Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Christian P. Fetters, 28, of 202 Belleaire Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., 19, of 453 Selma Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., of 453 Selma Road, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $2,500.

Tyson J. Hahn, 36, of 2318 Irwin Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Yahir Lopez, 32, of 627 Gallagher St., physical control, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Cynthia L. Malone, 49, of 1319 1/2 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Draco T. Mccormick, 25, of 1319 1/2 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Allianna F. Morris, 19, of 501 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

William W. Rice, 30, of 402 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Rachel A. Skabla, 37, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, bond $500.

Corey Smith, 49, of Yulee, FL, inducing panic, continued, DNQ, bond $2,000.

Corey Smith, 49, of Yulee, FL, OVI, continued, DNQ, bond $1,000.

Brian S. Sparks, 37, of 3031 Hillside Ave., harassment with bodily substance, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kaylie St. John, 20, of 1725 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued, burglary, continued, bond $2,500.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 28, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Amanda R. Taylor, 38, of 1366 Bellefair Ave., burglary, continued, bond $2,500.

Curtis Whitmore, 42, of 305 Catherine St., bench warrant served defendant OI, guilty, bond $2,500.