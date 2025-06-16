William V. Benson, 59, of Comstock Park, MI, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Calee J. Binkley, 19, of 1115 Broadway St., theft, innocent, dismissed.

Tyler S. Blackburn, 38, of 259 S. Lowry Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Donald A. Hanke, 47, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $100.

Sunny Parsons, 42, of 1912 Charles St., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Erick Gonzalez Cruz, 24, of 1522 Linden Ave., drive without valid license, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Eric Mills, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 506, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jerome L. Palmer Jr., 45, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 107, OVI, bench warrant ordered, appointed without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Kathryn A. Shockey, 40, of 338 Lincoln Park Circle, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs within 3 months, fined $50, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 14 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, jail sent concurrent with 23CRB00250, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 5 months, fined $100.

Roger A. Spencer, 51, of 808 S. Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

James K. Stevenson, 42, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony A. Andrews, 45, of 501 S. Limestone St., Apt. 301, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Justin R. Boyd, 39, of 4845 Cullen Drive, theft, dismissed.

Terrance M. Jennings, 34, of Dayton, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ronald L. King, 54, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $400, OVI/refusal, dismissed, speed for conditions, guilty, fined $10.

Giuliana Medina, 41, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Yovani Bamaca, 25, of 426 E. Grand Ave., OVI, guilty, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail suspended for no offenses and payment of fine/costs on all offenses by 9/25/25, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375, driver license required, guilty, unknown sentence, speed/conditions; ACD, guilty, unknown sentence.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, of , criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jose A. Lopez, 27, of 933 Oak St., wildlife violation, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, to forfeit 16 white bass, 1 carp, 1 gizzard shad, and fishing net seized by officer, the ODNR may dispose of the forfeited property, jail time suspended on fine/costs paid by 8/7/25, fined $165, wildlife violation, dismissed.

Leyver P. Perez, 23, of 1014 Lagonda Ave., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, complete d/a/cd assessment and treatment, follow, all recommended treatment, fined $375.

Edie J. Quillen, 48, of 700 E. McCreight Ave. #205, making false alarms, dismissed, making false alarms, dismissed, inducing panic, guilty, 160 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Brandon Clifford, 27, of 1531 1/2 W. Jefferson St., fugitive, dismissed.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 44, of S. Charleston, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis Hawkenberry, 53, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered.

Chelsea Hasford, 28, of 2071 Hillside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jack A. Johnson, 19, of 1523 Winding Trail, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, fined $50.

Leah D. Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace Drive, theft, guilty.

Diane Goodwin, 62, of 1835 Biscayne Drive, OVI, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $10.

Johnathon M. Picard, 32, of 818 Mcadams Drive, OVI/blood, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $150.

Kyle Smith, 68, of Beavercreek, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension term-defendant will need to pay reinstatement fee, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.

Grant M. Traxler, 26, of Franklin, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $265, failure to control, dismissed.