Noelani E. Bustos, 18, of 373 Glenn Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristen L. Cherry, 40, theft, continued, no contact with Walmart on N. Bechtle, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Terrell A. Compton, 40, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Dominick P. Fenwick, 20, of 1037 Middle St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with property on Catawba Ave., released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, continued, no contact with property on Catawba Ave., public defender appointed, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, attempt, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jonathan E. Kunk, 41, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandy Lambert, 24, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Meijer in Springfield, released on own recognizance bond.

Caiden A. Neu, 21, of 123 W. Auburn Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul Patton, 24, of 518 Homeview Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Rovi Perez, 25, of 32 E. Third St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle Savage, 34, of 315 Burnett Road, Apt. 308, burglary, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Paul Terry II, 37, of 1259 Villa Road, bond remains as set, guilty.

Destaney Deweese, 31, of 24 W. College Ave., theft, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%, no contact with Bath and Body Works.

Michael D. Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rogers Drive, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield Ave., breaking and entering, continued, no contact with property 1417 Clifton Ave., bond changed to 5,000 community service/10%.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of 1585 Mound St., assault, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service.

William J. Rhoads, 53, of 400 W. High St., obstructing official business, continued, defendant refused to appear to BH, resisting arrest, continued, criminal trespass, continued, failure to disclose own personal information, continued, sexual imposition, continued, defendant refused to appear for BH, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Alvin M. Williams, 31, of 528 S. Hubert St., robbery, continued, bond remains 15,000 community service.

Medine Felgy, 30, of 1618 E. Main St., open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Robert W. Durst Jr., 47, of 413 N. Yellow Springs, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, failure to pay fine/costs by review date may, result in community service, fined $150.

Nichole Kuptz, 42, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert E. Mcclurg, 58, of 3340 Tamarack Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Dylan M. Potter, 31, of 1219 Ablemarle Road, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 35 days of jail, credit for time served.

Edie J. Quillen, 48, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 306, making false alarms, bench warrant ordered, making false alarms, bench warrant ordered, inducing panic, bench warrant ordered.

Aliza A. Ragland, 22, of 1331 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Donald E. Walker Jr., 44, of 1007 E. Columbia St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, fined $140.

Kylie D. M. Williams, 30, of Enon, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $175, speed, dismissed.

Terry W. Williams, 46, of 777 N. Burnett Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy E. Yerian, 44, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, dismissed.