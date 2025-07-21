Jolimar C. Cruz, 25, of Grove Port, strangulation, continued, declined public defender, bond $2,000.

Jolimar C. Cruz, 25, of Columbus, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Breauna C. Dennis, 26, of 716 Olive St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tearra Kenley, 30, of 134 W. Southern Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 30, burglary, innocent, continued, refused court second time, bond $10,000.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 39, of 2828 Linden Ave., assault, dismissed.

Quonet M. Williams, 20, of 719 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, review for fine and costs and driver’s intervention program, complete driver’s intervention program by 11/25/25 or serve 3 days, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail suspended on condition compliance, assessed costs $565, OVI, not guilty, marked lanes, not guilty, turn and stop signal, not guilty.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., assault, dismissed.

Elaina L. Hutchins, 29, of 1360 Klobenz Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Darren M. Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., assault, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Kieran Palone, 23, of 608 W. North St., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Cori A. A. Rebert, 21, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 249, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 39, of 1230 Highland Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sammie J. Ledford, 58, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, disorderly conduct, continued.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 25, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #40, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Sylvia Owens, 38, of 4492 Willowdale Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 3 days of jail, jail time to be concurrent to Judge Carey’s case.

Alan J. Tellez, 22, of 2811 Oletha Ave., speed, guilty, pay within 30 days, fined $25.

Jennifer M. Tuller, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Lamar W. Call, 52, of 4064 Selma Road, assault, dismissed.

Hunter Clark, 28, of 1607 Kenton St., OVI, dismissed, display of license plates, guilty, fined $100.

Shawnda L. Cochran, 35, of 837 Southfield, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Christopher A. Reed, 47, of 437 Rosewood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr., 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Steven A. Zaldana, 43, of 610 Columbia St., possession of drugs, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, fined $200.

Tyler Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont, request for bail, dismissed.

Dtonio S. Meadows, 20, of Dayton, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael Murray, 38, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, request for bail, dismissed.

Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1936 Jordan Drive, Apt. A, child endangering, continued, no contact of child victim, bond amended to $2000 community service/10%.

Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, bond changed to $1000 community service/10%.