Stephanie R. Brinkman, 45, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kaleb M. Foland, 20, of 311 Hickory Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Mariah Gohl, 19, of 2027 Sunset Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jeremiaha L. Harvel, 43, of 1508 Sunset Ave., Dr. without valid license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no seat belt, innocent, continued, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre M. Jordan II, 34, of Reynoldsburg, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Dennis A. Merriman, 39, of 926 Southfield Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no further incidents.

Uriel Ramirez, 18, of Lexington 2432, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Marissa L. Scott, 21, of 1701 Lagonda Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald Cosby Jr., 40, of 767 Sherman Ave., strangulation, continued, bond remains, assault, continued, bond remains.

Gilber M. Escobar, 23, of 332 Forest Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston, strangulation, continued, bond remains.

Enedina Morales, 30, of 234 E. Euclid Ave., driver license required, guilty, fined $250, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, marked lanes, guilty, fined $50.

Carlos D. Oxner, 68, of 417 Section St., burglary, continued, bond remains.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, burglary, continued, bond remains, attempt, continued, bond remains.

Wilson A. Ramirez, 26, of Dayton, weapons under disability, continued, bond remains, must provide valid address prior to any release.

Voris Saylor, 60, of 134 S. Shaffer St., burglary, continued, bond remains.

Ayden I. Scott, 20, of Woodstock, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bradley M. Trent, 32, of 223 W. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PT review form.

Stephanie M. Atchison, 30, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. D, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin L. Buck Jr., 33, of 1826 Hillside Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Freddie Davis, 47, of 223 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, menacing, dismissed.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 41, of 205 S. Broadmoor Blvd., attempt, dismissed.

Tylon B. Lawson, 21, of 830 Kenton St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension - operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, improper passing (right), bench warrant ordered, expired tag or sticker, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn P. Pack, 51, of 917 Southfield Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 42, of 427 Catherine St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $290.

Michael A. Sigmon, 20, of 109 E. Cassilly St., assault, dismissed.

Kelsey J. Stewart, 29, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt. 15, violate/protection order, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation.

Matthew B. Whitley, 43, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, comply with all requirements of human services case plan, fined $400, child endangering, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 29, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, guilty, 170 days of jail with 140 days suspended, 30 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $200, headlight violation, dismissed.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, of 1661 Hillside Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler J. Rhodes, 28, of 613 Villa Road, Apt 1, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered.

Jahream D. Beard Jr., 19, of 1945 Primm Drive H, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, license driver required with temporary permit, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Arthur J. Brown, 65, of Opportunity Garden Apt, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 9 days of jail, 9 days credit for time served, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 23, of 901 S. Fountain Ave., Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Charo L. Gregory, 48, of 225 Rosewood Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, assault, dismissed.

Tyler J. Hughes, 29, of 4164 Dayton Springfield, menacing by stalking, dismissed.

Joshua N. Reister, 27, of Richmond, fugitive, dismissed.

Arthur J. Brown, 65, of 1275 S. Plum St. #210, theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, fine/costs suspended defendant indigent.

Tevonn A. Butler, 24, of Dayton, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, mental health assessment and follow up, if any, to participate in journey to freedom, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $130.

Fabruste Delieve, 24, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jakendia F. Morgan, 55, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 102, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jalisa Phoenix, 32, of Cincinnati, request for bail, dismissed.

Wyatt J. Preston, 27, of Yellow Springs, hit skip probation violation prop, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

James Yates, 35, of 110 Bassett Drive, drive without valid license, dismissed.