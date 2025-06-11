Jonas Joseph, 37, of 604 Tibbetts Ave., strangulation, continued, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jay A. Mail, 19, of 1536 Regent, complicity, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon K. Slone, 27, of 641 S. Clairmont Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jordin Speakes, 22, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, cruelty to animals, innocent, continued, unlawful restitution, innocent, continued, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Darrol L. Alexander, 38, of 312 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica N. Comer, 36, of 144 Willis Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Michael J. Conley, 36, of 2418 Dellwood Drive W, criminal damaging, continued, vandalism, dismissed, vehicular vandalism, dismissed.

Allen M. Craig, 37, of 2735 Merrit St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Harley T. K. Davis, 29, of 1350 S. Center Blvd., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Ronald L. Gordon, 46, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed.

Antwan Jackson, 47, fugitive, dismissed.

Judnel Jean, 41, of 1001 E. High St., Apt, B1, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, drive without licensed driver, guilty, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $100, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $100.

Samuel J. Massie, 24, of 273 E. Third St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 44, of 502 Rice St., discharge of firearm, bench warrant ordered.

Allan D.E. Riggins III, 27, of 1102 N. Burnett Road, disrupting public service, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed.

Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle, robbery, dismissed.

Calvin L. White, 58, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 22, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Johnny M. Brooks II, 53, of 144 Willis Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Johnnie Estepp, 39, of 3875 Dayton Springfield Road, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jessica L. Payne, 44, of New Carlisle, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Michael A. Sigmon Jr., 19, of Enon, burglary, dismissed.

Daniel W. Walls, 50, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Kaylavin R. Battle, 20, of 427 W. Southern Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 39, of 1230 Highland Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Andrew Collins, 26, of 1836 Woodward Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan J. Lee Craft, 22, of Englewood, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Angie M. Haun, 35, of 2502 Lexington Ave., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Maurice L. Lester, 40, of 1014 Pine St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.