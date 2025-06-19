Donald R. Cochran, 35, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin L. Jaques, 39, of Springfield, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, breaking and entering, continued, DUS, continued, driving w/out lights, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Tsunami V. Lopez, 27, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Bradley M. Trent, 32, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Dusti Bare, 44, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 months of DL suspension, ALS terminated w/o fee, f/c due w/in 6months, fined $375.

Chelsey L. Boggs, 30, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, ALS terminated w/o fee, f/c due w/in 6months, fined $375, FTY/red light, guilty, fine due w/in 6 months, fined $25.

Ronniette D. Cherry, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 c/s/10%, assault, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%.

Cole W. Gilliam, 32, of Dayton, physical control, continued.

Ryan S. Griffith, 26, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, 1yr law abide, ALS terminated w/o fee, f/c w/in 30days, fined $375.

Angel . Primous, 39, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, improper u-turn, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

James K. Stevenson, 42, of Fairborn, DUS OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed, unauthorized plates, continued, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Melissa A. Thacker, 52, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, OVI, continued.

Robert L. Brooks, 57, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Tobey R. Carter, 51, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, endangering children, continued.

Alan Clay, 18, of Springfield, carry concealed weapon, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, OVI, continued, FTSSA, continued, drive w/o licensed driver, continued, failure to control, continued.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond remains $2500 c/s/10%, assault, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%.

Tyler Druck, 22, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, request for bail, continued, request for bail, continued.

Jillisiah Leffel, 18, of Springfield, carry concealed weapon, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued.

James W. Cleveland, 51, of Springfield, have weapons/under disability, continued, carrying concealed weapon, continued.

Blake Fraley, 33, of Westerville, OVI, continued.

Charles E. Harris Jr., 68, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS, continued.

Andre L. Pullen, 38, of Springfield, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing off.business, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, obstructing official business, continued, f/disclose own personal info, continued.