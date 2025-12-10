Deanna L. Druckenbroadee, 45, of 3223 Erter Drive, telephone harassment, continued, bond $2,500.

Norman L. Gray II, 36, criminaltrespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Edward A. Hall, 66, of 1707 E. High St., Apt.404, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

Edward A. Hall, 66, of 1707 E. High St., Apt. 404, driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, speed/conditions; ACD, dismissed.

Melissa L. Pyle, 54, of Columbus, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of 668 Drixol Ave., theft, no contest, continued, hold without bond pending disposition.

Christopher D. Steffen, 35, of 226 N. Belmont Ave., telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Eugene Yates, 68, of 1727 Tibbetts Ave., assault, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cases called Monday, Dec. 8 included:

Christopher D. Bailey, 48, of 246 St. George Place, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond remains, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Egdy Garcia, 27, of Dayton, obstructing official business, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 35, of New Carlisle, burglary, dismissed.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Christopher N. Kimble, 47, of 20 S. Bell, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 37, of 1270 Oakleaf Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dtonio S. Meadows, 21, of 1315 W. High St., Apt. 107, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Devon M. Miller, 29, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Brandon D. Ward, 30, of 1170 Gonder St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

William Woods, 58, of Dayton, fugitive, dismissed, fugitive, dismissed.

Michael J. Clark, 41, of 530 E. Southern Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, defendant must complete McKinley Hall program, fined $100, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed.

Jack Cole, 39, of Fairborn, assault, dismissed, obstructing justice, dismissed.

Alexis J. Hallen, 26, of 2014 Amanda St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident/involving injury, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Dorian J. Mcconnell, 29, of Urbana, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis Josue, 32, of 224 Shaffer, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daquan Q. Mills, 21, of 668 Mulberry St., gross sexual imposition, dismissed, gross sexual imposition, dismissed.

Scott C. Wilson, 42, of 1530 W. Main St., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.