Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Mark A. Jones, 66, of 504 Fair St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $3,000, assault, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Dion B. Wyatts Jr., 27, of 2560 N. Limestone St. #208, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Nov. 24, included:

Alan M. Aiple, 42, of 1600 S. Bird Road, breaking and entering, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Sara I. Bowling, 37, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Willie L. Campbell, 57, of Columbus, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $50.

David T. Channels, 42, of Medway, driving under suspension amended to loud exhaust, guilty, fine and costs within 2 months, fined $25.

Taylor C. L. R. Cox, 31, of 407 Sherman Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of 1508 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Markevis L. Fisher, 38, of 340 W. Jefferson St., burglary, dismissed.

Alexis Powell, 28, of 2960 E. Leffel Lane, theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 25 hours community service within 6 months, costs due within 6 months, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, consecutive to 25CRB2525, 50 hours community service within 6 months, costs due within 6 months.

Yacemine Samedi, 40, of 23 S. Light St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shawn L. Stedman, 56, of 1310 Saint Paris Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, costs paid in full.

Jaeden Threats, 22, of 351 E. Cecil Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jaeden D. Threats, 22, of 217 Roseland Drive E, domestic violence, dismissed.

Zachary Winget, 31, of 711 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Kai A. Acoff, 24, of Cincinnati, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of 909 Emery St., driving under suspension, guilty, consecutive time, 120 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, credit for time served for any previous time on this case, consecutive with 24TRC02736, operate without proof Financial Responsibility Act insurance, dismissed.

Artasia A. Crossley, 23, of 2006 Amanda St., OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Maurice A. Howell, 21, of 1890 Barnett Court E, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeremy Kimball, 50, of Portsmouth, complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Denis Pompilus, 45, of 710 East St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 150 days of jail with 150 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, administrative license suspension/bureau motor vehicle 2261 filed - CC defendant, bureau motor vehicle, suspended on successful completion of review status, no new offenses and pay fine and costs by May 14. 2026, fined $600, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Sean Seward, 44, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Ryan J. Sparks, 40, of 2133 Woodside Ave., falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed, felonious assault, dismissed, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Kristofor K. Cavins, 41, of Xenia, breaking and entering, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Carl M. Cook, 41, of 3314 E. National Road #30, theft, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield from driveway, bench warrant ordered.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of 450 Highview Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jonas Jeancius, 33, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. B, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no offenses for 1 year and paying fine/costs by, 11/16/26 are conditions of suspended sentence., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $340, marked lanes, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Denise S. Keys, 58, of 1775 Fox Ridge Drive, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 52, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Stephen S. Reese, 58, of 4775 Highlander Lane, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine/costs due 8/11/26, need not appear if paid in full, fined $30, 12 point suspension, dismissed.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, arson, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Larese R. Watkins, 53, of 509 E. Northern Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, will consider release for treatment, intensive supervision probation, probation to commence upon release from jail, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, court will consider release for treatment, intensive supervision probation, probation to commence upon release from jail, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, will consider release for treatment, intensive supervision probation, probation to commence upon release from jail, criminal trespass, dismissed.

