Melvin E. Cardell Jr., 61, of Columbus, fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed - cc’s.

Charles E. Hall, 37, of 3189 E. High St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Charles E. Halldward, 37, of 3189 E. High St., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakota L. Manning, 27, of 2123 Tanager Road, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shawnda Mcafee, 51, of 22 1/2 Howard St., request for bail, continued, no bond - waiver signed.

Shawnda M. Mcafee, 51, of 22 1/2 Howard St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gage L. Rager, 20, of 1530 Logan Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael Sibole, 34, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, waiver of extradition signed -cc’s.

Aaron M. Whitehead, 34, theft, continued, bond $7,500.

Zachary L. Wooten, 37, of 316 Gruen Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Donald R. Cochran, 35, of 309 N. Isabella St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Elaina L. Hutchins, 29, of 1360 Klobenz Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 6 month law abide/no similar offenses, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $25.

Eric K. Leinasars Jr., 20, of 1505 W. Main St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Kimberly A. Madwell, 56, of 315 S. Burnett Road, theft, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Darren M. Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., assault, dismissed.

Kelly Porter, 41, of 383 E. Leffel Lane, room 246, request for bail, dismissed.

Kevin Ruiz, 18, of Dayton, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Nachelle D. Smith, 33, of Pataskala, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Angel Sotelo, 51, of Columbus, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, remain 1 year law bidding, fined $250.

Eleise D. Vargas, 28, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed.

Antonio J. Arguello, 31, of Chicago, IL, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed.

Darrin W. Campbell, 58, of 1036 Wayne Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, if defendant fails to complete obligations by 4-2-26, case will be referred to prosecutor for possible filing of contempt charges, 500 hourrs community service to be complete by 4-2-26, fined $250, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Barbara A. Moore, 68, of 1350 Vester Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samy Chery, 27, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 68, falsification, dismissed.

Roxana E. Guardado, 38, of 519 E. Cassilly St., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Sandra S. Givens, 56, of 108 Bellevue Ave., no operator’s license amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $250, expired tag or sticker, dismissed.

Donald Mangen, 42, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brittnie Mcconnaha, 31, of 932 Pine St., 12 point susp, dismissed, no operator’s license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

William Wallace, 52, of 1155 N. Bird Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Lindsey A. Beverly, 22, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, defendant taken to jail to serve sentence.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of 450 Highview, discharge of firearms, guilty, 175 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 25 days credit for time served, fined $295.

Jason A. Hileman Jr., 24, of 356 E. Northern Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Fritz B. Martel, 41, of 605 E. Northern Ave., OVI, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension term without fee, jail suspended condition no offences pay fine and costs, fined $375.

Anthony D. Skipper, 32, of 1915 Mound St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.