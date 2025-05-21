James Belzic, 31, of 810 Linden Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Tamika L. Harris, 45, of Columbus, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jennifer S. Ratliff, 43, of 918 Sheffield Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered.

Michael A. Sigmon, 19, of 109 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

George A. Carl, 41, of Enon, assault, dismissed.

Emmanuel Crossley, 34, of 824 Stump Lane, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Kolten Riffle, 20, of Fairborn, robbery, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Toni R. Salyer, 51, of 787 Woodbine Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

William E. Stroder, 29, of 2738 May St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Elijah Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro Ave., possess dangerous ordnance, dismissed.

Ezibella Abbott, 30, of 2230 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher M. Campbell, 46, of South Charleston, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $200.

George A. Carl, 41, of Enon, domestic violence, dismissed.

Anthony L. Clay, 50, of 829 W. Pleasant St., assault, dismissed.

Tailar Day, 24, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chris Dearmond Jr., 36, of 207 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson St., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail, consecutive with 22CRB2430 and 22CRB2471.

Fervrier Fameux, 47, of 302 W. Grand Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, deft taken to jail to serve 3 days, fined $500, marked lanes, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $50.

Medine Felgy, 30, of 1618 E. Main St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Damian A. Flores, 38, of 145 Brent Drive E., Apt. F, domestic violence amended to assault, dismissed.

Andrew M. Gebby, 52, of 2531 S. Limestone St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin R. Locke, 41, of Lancaster, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ceenan Javar Ballard, 35, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 802, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Lisa F. Evans, 64, of 9 Shady Lane, theft, continued, 6 months diversion $150.00 fee and court costs, plea vacated and case dismissed if successful, per local rule if diversion unsuccessful.

Markevis L. Fisher, 38, of 340 W. Jefferson St., menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Shakor D. Gilbert, 21, of 2427 Home Orchard Drive, OVI, dismissed, head lights, guilty, costs due by Aug. 19, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., administrative license suspension terminated without fee.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, of 830 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, credit for time served, pay costs by Aug. 19, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., if paid in full need not appear.