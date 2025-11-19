Zachary R. Hamilton, 34, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamarian K. Portman, 19, of 2407 Brookdale Drive, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Anthony W. Quarles, 40, of 1555 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Tara Taiwo, 46, of 732 Cedar St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gregory Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond $1,000.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of 909 Emery St., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Kellen Etherington, 22, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, of 1661 Hillside Ave., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, driver license law, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 10 days of jail, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Jacob Hammons, 33, of 1928 Erie Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kendra L. Hansgen, 27, of 1601 Rutland Ave., criminal mischief, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 2 year law abide/no contact with 315 S. Burnett Road, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Michael R. Kirby, 42, of Troy, theft, dismissed, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 29 days credit for time served, ISP as previously ordered in 25CRB02749, costs due within 3 months, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Ryan M. Mcafee, 36, of 1638 Springmont Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, illegal tags, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, continued, bond at $2000 community service/10%.

Jeremy D. Wilson, 45, of 1014 Clifton Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary Winget, 31, of 711 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond changed to $5000 community service.

Janaiva R. Benion, 27, of 285 E. Brent Drive, Apt. C, strangulation, dismissed.

Paul Brown, 42, of 727 S. Burnett Road, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of 812 Central, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of 512 Central St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 85 days of jail, 85 days credit for time served, fined $100, domestic violence, dismissed.

Luckenson Domont, 36, of 620 Grant, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, suspend on successful completion of review status, fined $100, driving under suspension, guilty, fined $50, marked lanes, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Colin Gibbs, 20, of Tipp City, request for bail, dismissed.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, public indecency, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, assault, guilty, 170 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive w/b charge for total of 195 days, criminal trespass, guilty, 25 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with A for a total of 195 days.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, violate/protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail, 25 days credit for time served, fined $50.

Michael Mcmullen, 68, of 102 N. Florence St., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, suspended on successful completion of review status, fined $100, marked lanes, dismissed.

Ronald Ragland II, 48, of 332 E. John St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100, failure to control, dismissed.

Ashley A. Adkins, 34, of 655 Scott St. #3, possess drug abuse instrument, guilty, 89 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 89 days suspended on compliance with probation, ISP probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $120.

Rachael L. Bird, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed - pretrial probation, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation, criminal damaging, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Kevin L. Cooper, 30, of 3200 E. National Road, theft, continued, DNQ.

Evans Douglas, 35, of 3834 Dayton Springfield Lot D13, disrupting public service amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due Jan. 13, 2026, fined $100.

Holly A. Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, bond at $2000 community service/10%.

Mariah K. M. Sprinkle, 23, of 1855 S. Belmont Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains $2000 community service.

Zachary Winget, 31, of 711 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond changed to $5000 community service.