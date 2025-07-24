Jeremy H. Carmichael, 39, of 948 Sunset Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Brent M. Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Traci L. Havens, 37, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Justin P. Lannom, 31, of 1116 Wickford, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 31, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Terrence J. Smiley, 26, of Dayton, burglary, dismissed.

Quanice L. Terrell, 55, of 1926 Rutland Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeannine D. Vanover, 68, of 301 N. Yellow Springs, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cole W. Gilliam, 32, of Dayton, physical control, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Austin M. Barker, 19, of 441 Kennedy Drive, offenses/underage persons, continued, public defender appointed.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 30, burglary, continued, public defender appointed.