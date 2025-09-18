James E. Carmichael Jr., 36, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Bradley Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Julian Gorski, 19, of 119 E. McCreight Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 30, of 1007 N. Lowry Ave., assault, continued, no bond pending disposition, waived counsel.

Matthew S. Moore, 42, of 132 E. Second St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be on 2100 N. Bechtle’s property, released on own recognizance bond.

Denzell L. Murry, 29, of Chicago, IL, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Robert J. Seagraves, 45, of 2425 Columbus Road, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail, fine and costs due within 1 year, assessed costs $250.

Dustin M. Thompson, 29, of Urbana, assault, continued, waived public defender, bond $2,500.

Ameer S. Coran, 24, of 3148 Sandalwood Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Macenzie B. Fenwick, 23, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 204, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, costs due within 6 months.

Kerry L. Hill II, 41, of London, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100.

Josiace Modestin, 23, of 2682 York St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian W. Newman, 20, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, 12 point susp, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 20, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, costs due within 6 months.