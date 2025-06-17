James W. Cleveland, 51, of 242 Chestnut Ave., have weapons/under dis, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, carrying concealed weapon, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

James Dearwester, 46, of Zanesfield, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set as “no bond” transport to Logan County.

Ryan N. Foster, 37, of 420 York St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000.

Angie M. Haun, 35, of 2502 Lexington Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, bond $2,500, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Noah S. Healy, 22, of 103 Brent Drive E., Apt. F, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, no contact.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Zakyla M. Mcmahon, 23, of 23 W. McCreight Lower Rear, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Tylenae N. Williams, 18, of 417 Willard Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.