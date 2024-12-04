Kaleb A. Clem, 26, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 34, of 610 Kinnane Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian L. Logan, 42, of 110 N. Belmont Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Caleb M. Montoya, 23, of Troy, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Grayden N. Shaffner, 18, of Urbana, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, must provide address prior to release, released on own recognizance bond.

Aubrey Walpole, 24, of New Carlisle, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Kaleb Clem, 26, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jaylon D. Hayes, 20, of 1948 Pompano St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rodgers Dr., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Joshua T. Ray, 39, of 741 Dwight Road, robbery, continued, bond remains 20,000 community service.

Brett M. Beamish, 31, of 2674 May St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Terri L. Epperson, 38, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rogers Dr., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kevin D. Massie, 51, of 2365 W. First St. #7, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Randolph Monroe, 46, of 914 W. Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, hit skip probation violation prop., bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Montilita B. Allen, 47, of 11 W. Shaffer St., Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gladson Francos, 57, of 1827 Woodward Ave., stopping after accident, dismissed.

Jaylon D. Hayes, 20, of 1948 Pompano St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dekale R. Mccommons, 25, of 1501 Villa Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Michael Penrose, 61, of South Charleston, physical control, dismissed.

Dustin R. Sloan, 40, of 527 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ian C. Sparks, 32, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, induce panic, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Harry L. Whited, 56, of 1422 Mound St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.