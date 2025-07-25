Samy Chery, 27, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 68, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Stephanie Murray, 30, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. D, warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $5,000.

Milder Roberlo, 27, of 312 Bellevue Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, wrong way one way, bench warrant ordered.

Michael T. Sibole, 34, of 1619 East St., guilty, bond $2,500, guilty.

Michael T. Sibole, 34, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jason A. Wooten, 52, of 2510 Arthur, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin P. Lannom, 31, of 1116 Wickford, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 31, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Quanice L. Terrell, 55, of 1926 Rutland Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jeannine D. Vanover, 68, of 301 N. Yellow Springs, assault, continued, public defender appointed.