Mark A. Capper Jr., 45, of 146 Highview Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin M. Dixon II, 52, of 827 W. Johnny Lytle St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Khalil W. Haper, 26, of Robbins, IL, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, speed, innocent, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, public indecency, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Jackson III, 44, of 215 Rosewood Ave., request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.

Myron D. Johnson, 28, of 3010 Queens Road, fugitive, continued, bond $50,000.

Paul R. Kasten, 68, of 2721 Share St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lisa Rankin, released on own recognizance bond, disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lisa Rankin, bond $2,500.

Dijon L. Reed, 28, of 666 Tibbets Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $10,000.

Schneider Sagesse, 34, of 752 N. Burnett Road, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 24, of 3892 New Carlisle Pike, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kristia M. Walker, 41, of 527 Fair St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, declined public defender, waive attorney require PT and waive time, assault, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact with victim, waive attorney require PT and waive time.